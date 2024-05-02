CSIR-AMPRI and KAMP Organize Scientific Excursion for 250+ Students, Fostering Knowledge and Awareness

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), in collaboration with the Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP), conducts Scientific Excursion on April 29th, 2024 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Scientific Excursion was conducted by KAMP under the CSIR Jigyasa and Viksit Bharat Program with 250 students accompanied by their teachers from DPS Kolar Road Bhopal, IES public school Sehore, and IES public school, Ratibad, Bhopal. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. D.P Mondal, Chief Scientist. Head, Alloys, Composites and Cellular Materials Division, CSIR-AMPRI, Bhopal and Dr. Satanand Mishra Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Coordinator, CSIR-AMPRI, Bhopal.

This excursion provided the students with a unique opportunity to delve into the world of science, technology, and innovation. It aimed to instill a passion for scientific exploration and discovery within the students. Dr. Mishra and his Jigyasa team inspired the students in their scientific pursuits through interactive discussion and lab visits. Within the labs, the students learnt several new things in a practical manner with respect to 3D printing Lab, Raman Spectrometer lab, Hybrid Composite, Centre for Advanced Radiation Shielding and Geo-polymeric Materials (CARS&GM).

Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal was instituted in May 1981 as “Regional Research Laboratory” (RRL).

The Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP), an initiative and knowledge alliance between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) and industrial partner M/S Nysa Communications Pvt. Ltd. (NCPL) provides a platform for students to explore and engage with scientific concepts, develop a holistic understanding, and ignite their scientific curiosity.