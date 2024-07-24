Kavach ATP System Deployed on 1465 Route Km and 144 Locomotives on South Central Railway

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system and a highly technology intensive system, which requires safety certification of highest order.

Kavach aids the loco pilot in train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

Kavach has been certified for highest level of Safety Integrity Level – SIL4 by Independent Safety Assessor and reduces the probability of train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations through its non-SIL features. With this, Kavach has potential for adoption by other countries

Implementation of Kavach involves execution of many activities, such as:

a. Installation of Station Kavach at each and every station.

b. Installation of RFID tags throughout the track length.

c. Installation of Telecom Towers throughout the section.

d. Laying of optical Fibre cable along the track.

e. Provision of Loco Kavach on each and every Locomotive running on Indian Railways.

Kavach has so far been deployed on 1465 Route km and 144 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on South Central Railway.

Presently, the progress of main items related to Kavach on Delhi– Mumbai & Delhi– Howrah corridors (approximately 3000 Route km) is as under:

(i) Laying of Optical Fibre Cable: 4275 Km

(ii) Installation of Telecom Towers: 364 Nos.

(iii) Provision of Kavach equipment at Stations: 285 Nos.

(iv) Provision of Kavach equipment in Loco: 319 Locos

(v) Installation of Kavach Track side equipments : 1384 Route Km.

Further, Detailed Project Report (DPR) and Detailed Estimate on another 6000 RKms are approved on Indian Railways. To increase capacity and scale up implementation, trials of more OEMs are at different stages.

Kavach 4.0

On 16.07.2024, Kavach 4.0 specification has been approved by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This version covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. This is a significant milestone in safety for Indian Railways. Within a short period, Indian Railway has developed, tested and started deploying Automatic Train Protection System.

The funds utilized on Kavach works so far is ₹1216.77 Cr and the allocation of funds during the year 2024-25 stands at ₹1112.57 Cr. Funds sanctioned for Kavach are being used for Kavach only.