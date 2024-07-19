Pune’s VAMNICOM Welcomes Murlidhar Mohol as Chief Guest for 30th PGDM-ABM Convocation Tomorrow

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Shri Murlidhar Mohol will be the Chief Guest at the Annual Convocation of the 30th Batch of PG Diploma in Management-Agri Business Management (PGDM-ABM) of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) in Pune on Saturday, 20th July 2024. Over 90 students from 9 different agricultural and agri-allied disciplines from 39 universities across 14 states will receive the PG Diploma in Management – Agri Business Management degree at the convocation. These students include more than 30 girls.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah the initiatives and support of the Ministry of Cooperation have been instrumental in facilitating placements for students from the cooperative sector in leading cooperative organizations. VAMNICOM’s education programme is playing a vital role in making the youth professionally competent in the cooperative sector in line with the Ministry of Cooperation’s vision of “Sahakar Se Samriddhi”.

VAMNICOM has already announced 100% placements for all its students pursuing degrees. Post-graduate students from the institute acquire managerial knowledge and skills to play a leading role in the agribusiness and cooperative sector. The average package for these students is Rs 9. 12 lakh per annum. Reputed companies from various fields had offered placements to the students. These included Amul, IFFCO, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India Limited (NCCF), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) in commodities, ICICI Bank Limited in banking, IDBI Bank Limited, RBL Bank Limited, Navdhan Capital in micro-finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Sarva Gram Fincare, ESAF Small Finance Bank, BFIL, and Tata Rallies, DCM Shriram, Dhanuka, Deepak Fertilizers in the input sector.

The Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management offers a two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Agribusiness Management (PGDM-ABM) programme. The PGDM-ABM program is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi. It is recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi and the Association of Indian Universities as equivalent to an MBA degree.