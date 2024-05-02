CSIR’s NIScPR Hosts Lecture on the Interconnection of Health and Sanitation

Prof. Shridhar Dwivedi, Senior Consultant Cardiologist & Head of Academics at National Heart Institute delivered a lecture titled “Health and Sanitation: Both are linked together” at the National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi today during the Swachhata Pakhwada.

The lecture was held on the second day of the 15 days programme of Swachhata Pakhwada organized by CSIR-NIScPR at the institute’s Vivekananda Hall and drew attention to the intrinsic connection between cleanliness and overall well-being.

In his address, Prof. Shridhar Dwivedi emphasized the importance of not only physical health but also mental and spiritual well-being. He pointed out that all religions encourage cleanliness and urged the audience to continue the healthy habits adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prof. Dwivedi’s message resonated with the attendees, highlighting the need for a holistic approach to health that includes proper sanitation practices and a balanced lifestyle.

The Director of CSIR-NIScPR, Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal reiterated the institute’s commitment to making cleanliness a mission, aiming to rectify and enhance India’s image as a clean nation. The Swachhata Pakhwada initiative is a testament to this commitment, fostering awareness and action towards a healthier and cleaner India.

The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) is a constituent laboratory under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. It is dedicated to science communication, evidence-based science technology and innovation policy research, and the promotion of scientific awareness among the public.