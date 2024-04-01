Belgium’s Odia Community celebrates it’s first ‘Utkala Dibasa’ at Brussels

Brussels: On 23rd March 2024, Belgium Odia Association organized it’s very first Utkala Dibasa & Holi celebration at Brussels; the capital of Belgium.

Honorable Deputy Chief of Mission in Indian Embassy of Belgium Mr. Debasish Prusty inaugurated the event by lighting the lamps in the gracious presence of Odias staying in Belgium.

With the true spirit of Utkala Dibasa, the event consisted of plethora of cultural program, song, dance performances filled completely with the flavors and fragrance of Odisha. More than 60 Odia families participated in this unique Odia event which marks the first Utkala Dibasa celebration in Belgium. The cultural program commenced with the recital as well as dance performance of Odisha’s anthem ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, followed by performance of Odissi Dance, popular Odia and Sambalpuri songs, classic Odia Cinema songs. The event saw active participation from kids and elders alike. Kids games, Fashion Show/Ramp walks were also some of the highlights. The event concluded with celebration of Holi.

Belgium Odia Association was started by a small group of Odia families in 2021 and later expanded with a vision to unite all Odia families in Belgium. The association aims for a strong networking among all its members with a vision to celebrate being Odia while staying as NRO (Non-Resident Odias) in Belgium. Eventually this community aspires to spread the richness of Odia culture across other fellow Indians, Belgians and other expats in Belgium.