Odisha: Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal offers prayers at Jagannath Temple in Puri

Puri: Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal offers prayers at Jagannath Temple in Puri. After offering prayers at Jagannath Temple in Puri, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal says, “I have come here along with my mother. ‘Darshan’ has been good, I would like to thank G Kishan Reddy, the tourism minister for this… I want badminton to flourish in India, more academies should be established, and good coaches should be included to provide newcomers a better platform. Definitely, I would help if something would be expected from me as I have been a player for such long…”