Dethrone the Naveen Patnaik govt and bring BJP to power in Odisha : Amit Shah at public meeting in Sonepur

Sonepur: Dethrone the Naveen Patnaik govt and bring BJP to power in Odisha and I assure you that no one will have to migrate to other states in search of work, reiterates senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting in Sonepur. The govt here has not only deprived Odisha of development but also indulged in massive corruption through officers says Amit Shah in Sonepur.

The state government tried to divert the attention of people from the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, but the people of Odisha celebrated it; Modi-government is giving rice to the poor, but Naveen Patnaik is putting his stamp and taking credit: Amit Shah slams Odisha government at public meeting in Sonepur.

Across the country, around 60 crore poor get free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh because of Modi ji. However, the people of Odisha have been deprived of this welfare scheme. Navin Babu believes that Modi ji will become popular in Odisha if Ayushman Scheme is implemented. Ensure to choose BJP, and we will ensure free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor. Odisha is mineral-rich and still, the most number of poor are also here. Vote BJP to power, and we will ensure the development of the state and the poor says Amit Shah in Sonepur.

For Odisha’s language, culture and pride, BJP government is needed; remove Naveen Patnaik’s government & bring BJP govt here: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah at Sonepur, Odisha. Those who cannot take pride in their language and culture, they cannot take the state forward. The (BJD) govt here has not only deprived Odisha of development but has also been indulged in massive corruption through officers: HM Amit Shah slams BJD