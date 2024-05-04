Institute of Company Secretaries of India Eastern Region Holds Convocation Ceremony in Bhubaneswar

The convocation ceremony of Institute of Company Secretaries of India was held on 4th May 2024 at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar

In this program, membership certificates were given to all the members who became company secretaries in Eastern Region.

Certificates were also awarded to those who have completed specialized PMQ courses after CS membership. Students who have previously passed professional courses in all subjects at Eastern India were also awarded prizes and certificates. Ms. Krishna Kumari Pal of Talcher got the highest award.

Sambalpur IIM Director Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal attended as the Chief Guest and awarded membership certificates to all the members. He emphasized on intelligence quotient, emotional quotient, spiritual quotient, philosophical quotient and its usage and said that these are necessary for the success in life and in profession. As the Indian economy continues to be one of the fastest growing, the importance of corporate governance is high and Company Secretaries will play a key role in this area.

CS Balasubramaniam Narasimhan, the President of the organization attended the event and called upon the members to make India’s economy the largest in the Amrit Kaal. He also said that there are needs of 1.5 lakh Company Secretaries in this Amrit Kaal.

CS Dhananjay Shukla, Vice President of the Institute highlighted how the company secretary helps in keeping the chain intact in the corporate at all times by citing the example of Mahabharata and emphasizing on subject matter expertise and good behavior. CS Rupjanana De, Council Member stressed on the culture of compliance.

Eastern Region Chairman CS (Dr.) Mohit Shaw delivered the welcome speech and oath. Dr. Rajesh Agarwal, Joint Secretary, gave the vote of the thanks.

Former EIRC Past Chairman, CS Priyadarshi Nayak and CS Soumya Sujith Mishra, Bhubaneswar Chapter Chairman CS Rudra Madhab Sahoo, Secretary, CS Shrimant Baboo, Treasurer CS Nilakantha Samal were present. The program was conducted under the supervision of Regional Director Mr. Suryanarayan Mishra.