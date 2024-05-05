KAMIKAWA Yoko, Foreign Minister of Japan arrived in Kathmandu this morning. She was warmly welcomed by Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge in Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu.

Yoko to meet and hold bilateral talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha at Kathmandu.

At the cordial invitation of Honourable Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Her Excellency Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan is paying an official visit to Nepal on 5 May 2024.

During her visit, she will pay courtesy calls on Right Honourable President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel and Right Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Her Excellency Ms. KAMIKAWA will meet and hold bilateral talks with Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha on 5 May 2024.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will depart from Kathmandu the same day.