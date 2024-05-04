UNICEF India appoints Kareena Kapoor Khan as National Ambassador #ForEveryChild

NEW DELHI: In its 75th year of partnership with India, UNICEF India today announced the appointment of one of the most iconic stars of Indian Cinema, Kareena Kapoor Khan as the organization’s National Ambassador. In her role, Kareena Kapoor Khan will support UNICEF India in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality.

As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate since 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a strong advocate for girls’ education, gender equality, foundational learning, immunization and breastfeeding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan advocated for children’s learning and return to school once they reopened. She has been an instrumental support in several UNICEF’s global campaigns on #EveryChildRights.

On her conferment as UNICEF India National Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador. I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future.”

In the same event, UNICEF India also announced the appointment of its first ever Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM. Between 16 to 24 years the four advocates have specific areas of interest. Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on right to play and disability inclusion, Kartik Verma From Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy, Nahid Afrin from Assam on mental health and early childhood development and Vinisha Umashankar, from Tamil Nadu is a budding innovator and STEM pioneer. These youth advocates are part of UNICEF’s global programme and join a cohort of more than 93 youth advocates have been appointed across the globe and are driving change on issues concerning children and young people.

Speaking on his appointment as youth advocate, Kartik Verma, said, “Youth can lead the change in India. As the UNICEF India Youth Advocate, I will use my voice to amplify concerns and perspectives of children and young people especially those from marginalized and vulnerable communities to different stakeholders.”

“I am very happy at being appointed as UNICEF India’s Youth Advocate. It’s a great opportunity for me to use my voice to amplify issues that many young people are dealing with including mental health,” said Nahid Afrin youth advocate from Assam.

Speaking at the conferment event UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said, “UNICEF is delighted to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan as our National Ambassador building on her years of commitment to advance children’s rights. She has brought energy and impact through her support to several national and global campaigns.

She joins as UNICEF India National Ambassador together with our four Youth Advocates to the UNICEF family. We look forward to working with her and the four youth advocates to continue advocating for child rights”

“Over the seven and a half decades, as a proud and passionate partner, UNICEF supported Government of India led programmes and milestones that benefited millions of children and young people. Marking the valued partnership of UNICEF with India@75 ushers an opportunity for renewal and recommitment to a vision for children in the coming years and decades. “In this spirt of partnership, UNICEF’s engagement with popular National Ambassadors, celebrity and youth advocates will continue to build a promising future for all children,” added McCaffrey.

Note: Global, Regional and National Ambassadors are among the most recognizable faces of UNICEF. As prominent personalities from the worlds of art, music, film, sport and more, they play a critical role in shining a light on the challenges children face around the globe. Ambassadors volunteer their time to raise awareness and mobilize support, helping UNICEF to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents with lifesaving help and hope.