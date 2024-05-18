Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes a jibe at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. CM Patnaik took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to focus on addressing the needs of his own state instead of making ambitious promises in Odisha.

Patnaik highlighted the significant debt burden of Assam and emphasized the importance of prioritizing essential work in Sarma’s own state.

The BJD Supremo also expressed scepticism towards the promises made by BJP Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers visiting Odisha, stating that their claims of making the state number one in India are met with laughter from the people of Odisha.

Patnaik further criticized the selective appearances of certain Chief Ministers and Union Ministers in Odisha, referring to them as mere “political tourists” who only show up during election times.