BJP Expel Senior Leader Bijoy Mohapatra, Two Others For Anti-Party Activities

Bhubaneswar: BJP on Friday expelled senior leader and former state executive member Bijoy Mohapatra, state executive member Sarada Pradhan and vice-president of state BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallick for anti-party activities.

Interestingly, the recent action against Mohapatra was taken because of his son, Arvind Mohapatra, who stood as a BJD candidate in the election from the Patkura assembly seat. Although Arvind joined the BJD, Bijoy actively campaigned for his son without considering his position in the political rival party BJP.

Now the BJP expelled Bijoy along with two other leaders: Sarada Pradhan (Bulu), an independent candidate from the Mahanga assembly seat and Rakesh Mallik, an independent candidate from the Soro assembly seat. These expulsions were also due to indiscipline and anti-party activities.