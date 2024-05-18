Air India and Supari Studios win the prestigious Webby Award for 2024 Republic Day Campaign

Mumbai : Air India and Supari Studios, the brand solutions division of Kulfi Collective, have won the Webby for Best Original Music (People’s Voice) in the Advertising, Media & PR category for their Republic Day campaign. A hattrick! This is the third time Kulfi Collective, via its brand solution division Supari Studios, has won at the Webbys; the only Indian network ever to have done so.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honour” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organisation honouring excellence on the Internet.

“Air India and Supari Studios have set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

“This recognition from The Webby Awards for Air India’s Republic Day campaign is an absolute honour! Winning three Webbys is an incredible achievement; a testimony to the deep insight and creativity of our Kulfi Collective team. We are proud to represent India on the global stage and will continue to push the boundaries of culture and storytelling with our brand partners,” added Akshat Gupt, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Kulfi Collective.

For over a decade, Kulfi Collective via Supari Studios has led the way in crafting captivating and scalable content, embedded in Gen-next’s culture, conversations and communities. With an impressive portfolio of 500+ projects garnering over two billion views, the award-winning division from the House of Kulfi Collective continues to redefine tomorrow’s landscape for leading brands worldwide.

Air India and Supari Studios will be honoured at the 28th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 13th, where winners will have the opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston, We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.” Hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers), the Webby Awards’ star-studded ceremony celebrates the best of the Internet.