Bhubaneswar: Voting will take place in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal & Aska Parliamentary constituencies in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Apart from the 5 LS seats for which 40 candidates will be contesting, polling will be there for 35 Assembly seats for which 265 candidates (224 male, 41 female) are in the fray says Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Dhal . Adequate arrangements are being made in view of the heat wave conditions in the state, informs the CEO