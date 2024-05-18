RBI approves Mr. Pradeep Natarajan as Whole Time Director of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Mr. Pradeep Natarajan’s joining IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd. as Whole Time Director Mr. Natarajan will serve a three-year term in this role.

This decision follows an earlier notification from the bank (letter no. IDFCFIRSTBANK/SD/231/2023-24) dated December 30, 2023. In a letter dated May 16, 2024, the RBI confirmed its approval for Mr. Natarajan’s appointment, designating him as bank Executive Director for the next three years.

IDFC FIRST Bank will now undertake the necessary steps to formalize Mr. Natarajan’s appointment. However, this appointment will still require the approval of the bank’s shareholders.