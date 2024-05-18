Leopard Encounter In Baripada Town, Successfully Managed By Odisha Forest Department & WTI

Baripada: A leopard caused quite a stir in the Bhanjapur area of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha on Friday morning. On being alerted to the incident, the Forest Department and Wildlife Trust of India’s (WTI) Mobile Veterinary Service (MVS) Unit promptly dispatched a team to initiate a search and rescue operation.

As the town is located near the Similipal Tiger Reserve, wild animals are often sighted in the area. The team found the big cat on the premises of Budhikhamaria Primary School and immediately cordoned off the area with the help of safety nets. Equipped with protective gear, a WTI MVS veterinarian carefully tranquilised the leopard from a secure distance and it shifted to a transportation cage.

A preliminary examination conducted by the MVS unit determined that the leopard was a male estimated to be 4-5 years old. It is currently under temporary observation and will soon be released into a suitable location away from human habitation.

Rudra Mahapartra, Project Head, MVS Odisha, WTI, said, “Considering the safety of the leopard and the public, a decision was made by the Forest Department and our team tranquilise and relocate it. Our team is currently monitoring its condition closely and administering sufficient hydration.”