Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 19, Modi ll hold road shows in Puri, election programmes in Angul & Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 19. He will hold a review meeting with party workers at the State BJP office. The next day, on May 20, he will visit Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath before holding a roadshow there. He also has election programmes in Angul & Cuttack, informs State BJP chief Manmohan Samal.
