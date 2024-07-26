Jindal Steel and Power Commemorates 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) in Angul commemorated the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas with a series of events, honouring India’s Kargil War heroes. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Executive Director Mr. Damodar Mittal, attended by employees and officials who paid homage to the martyrs. Tributes were paid to the soldiers who showed exceptional courage and patriotism during the Kargil conflict. A special presentation highlighted key aspects of the Kargil War and the valour of the armed forces.

On this occasion, the Chairman of JSP and Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra also paid tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the country. Mr. Naveen Jindal said in his message, “I salute the immortal soldiers who sacrificed their all to defend the motherland. Kargil Vijay Diwas will always be a source of inspiration for us as a national pride and honour. Let us all pledge to follow the high ideals set by the Indian Army in serving the nation and remain dedicated to the security and honour of our country. Kargil Vijay Diwas will always inspire all of us to protect the country”.

In addition to the events at the plant, JSP engaged the younger generation through a drawing competition at O.P. Jindal School. This initiative encouraged school children to express their understanding and admiration for the Kargil heroes through art, fostering a sense of patriotism. The competition aimed to honour the sacrifices of the soldiers by involving children in creative reflections on courage and sacrifice.

The day’s events underscored JSP’s commitment to commemorate and ignite the patriotism in its employees and the community living in the vicinity and to inspire the Gen next to dedicate every day of their life for the Motherland.