Puri: Devotees in large numbers witness Suna Besha of the Holy Trinity on the chariots. The district administration made necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for devotees during Suna Besha darshan. Servitors transferred the gold ornaments of the Holy Trinity from the Ratna Bhandar to the chariots. Subsequently, Mahaprabhu and his siblings were escorted to their respective chariots. The Holy Trinity then graced the devotees, adorned with golden ornaments.

Suna Besha, also known as Raja Besh or Badatadhau Besha, is a special form of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, where the deity is adorned with golden ornaments. Suna Besha is celebrated five times annually, typically observed on Pusha Purnima (Pushyavishek), Phalgun Purnima (Dola Purnima), Harishayan Ekadashi (Bahuda Ekadashi), Kartik Purnima (Rajarajeswar Besha) and Bijayadashami (Dasahara).