JSP Foundation takes the lead in serving Rath Yatra 2024 devotees

Over 1.4 million hot cooked meals were served to the devotees in 12 days

Provides drinking water and ORS to the devotees

Assists Puri Municipality with 70 FRP toilets

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its tradition of serving devotees during the auspicious Rath Yatra, JSP Foundation, the social arm of leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), served more than 14.26 lakh meals to the devotees during the grand festival held at Puri. Starting on July 6, 2024, the Foundation provided freshly cooked traditional Odia meals every day for 12 days, until the day of Suna Besha, in a well-equipped on-site kitchen and food stall at Puri Bus Stand near Gundicha Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP Foundation’s Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, said, “Rath Yatra is a mark of spirituality, devotion, and unity. We are grateful to the Lord of the Universe for the opportunity to serve his devotees in this sacred festival by providing food, drinking water, ORS, and others.” She thanked the district administration and local volunteers for their support and cooperation in providing the services.

More than 100 volunteers and employees of JSP were enthusiastically engaged to support the initiative. They worked tirelessly, ensuring efficient and timely service. The Foundation took special measures to ensure that food preparation and delivery adhere to strict hygienic and safety standards. The JSP Foundation also provided freshly prepared food at a separate kitchen-cum-food stall at the Samanga parking site.

In order to help the devotees stay hydrated, the JSP Foundation distributed chilled drinking water through two specialized mobile drinking water vehicles, dispensing more than 6,000 liters of water on a daily basis. More than 10,000 ORS packets were also distributed among the devotees. The Foundation also provided 500 raincoats to frontline police personnel so that they remain protected from rain while performing their duties in the grand festival. The Foundation assisted the Puri Municipality in their sanitation and cleanliness initiatives by providing 70 FRP toilets for pilgrims and visitors to use during the festival.

The services provided by JSP Foundation received appreciation from the pilgrims, visitors, and local administrators. The quality and efficiency of the food delivery services were greatly admired by several devotees, adding to their overall Rath Yatra experience.