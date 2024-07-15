Bahuda Yatra: Spiritual  Bliss Showers in  Jindal Nagar,  Angul

Angul : Jindal Nagar and its surrounding villages were immersed in an overwhelming sense of devotion as thousands of devotees united to celebrate the Bahuda Yatra festival at Devbhoomi. This joyous occasion marked the return journey of the revered deities – Mahaprabhu Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Mahaprabhu Jagannath & Lord Sudarshan from the Gundicha Temple to their sacred Abode Jagannath Temple in Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar, Angul.

Mr. Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) representing Kurukshetra Constituency for the 3rd time and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) with wife Smt. Shallu Jindal the Chairperson of JSP Foundation wholeheartedly participated in the Bahuda Yatra, engaging in the sacred ‘Pahandi Vidhi’ and performing the Chherapanhara, a symbolic ritual representing the purification of the majestic chariots before their return to the main temple of Lord Jagannath.

The rituals, meticulously followed in line with the traditions commenced at 5 am with Mangal Aarati, Mailam, Tadap Lagi, Abakash Neeti, and other divine ceremonies under the guidance of the Chief Priest of the temple, Sri Srikant Ji.

The Bahuda Yatra witnessed overwhelming participation from the local community and the inhabitants of Jindal Nagar and they all enthusiastically pulled the chariots with profound devotion and spiritual fervor.

The deities will continue to grace their chariots for Four more days, celebrating Harisayan Ekadashi and Sunabesha on Wednesday, followed by Adharpana on Thursday and the much-awaited Neeladri Bije, culminating with their return to the Ratna Singhashan on Friday.