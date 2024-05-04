3 KIIT-KISS Students qualify for Junior World Athletics Championship 2024 at Peru & 2 students from KIIT win Medals in Indian Grand Prix – 1

DM Jayram student of KIIT and Mahendra Santa student of KISS in the Men’s 4X100m Relay event and Sabita Toppo of KISS in Women’s 100m Hurdle have qualified for the Junior World Athletics Championship 2024 at Lima, Peru from 27th – 31st August 2024.

Also in the recently concluded INDIAN GRAND PRIX – 1 organized by Athletics Federation of India at Bengaluru on 30th April 2024, 2 students from KIIT won Medals. Lalu Prasad Bhoi won the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100M Race & Susmita Tigga won the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 3000M Steeplechase.

Currently Jayram, Mahendra, Sabita, Lalu & Susmita are training at Odisha Reliance HPC under the guidance of Coach Rohit Mane.

All the athletes of KIIT & KISS thanked Prof. Samanta for his constant support & guidance in their athletics journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the athletes on qualifying for the Junior World Athletics Championship 2024 & for winning Medals in the Indian Grand Prix – 1 and also wished them good luck for their upcoming competitions.