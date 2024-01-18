Pakistan-Iran Relations: A History of Border Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges

The recent missile attack by Iran on Pakistani soil, resulting in the tragic death of two children and injuries to three others, has once again heightened tensions between the neighboring countries. While this incident seems to be a flashpoint, it is essential to recognize that Pakistan and Iran have a history of navigating through a complex web of border issues and occasional violence. This article aims to provide a recap of some notable incidents that have strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.



Recent Incidents:

December 2023: Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Rask, Iran, killing 11 security personnel. Pakistan condemned the attack.

June 2023: Armed terrorists killed two Pakistani soldiers at a checkpoint in the Singwan area. Pakistan sought cooperation from Iranian authorities to prevent the escape of attackers into Iran.

April 2023: Attackers from Iran killed four Pakistani border patrol soldiers in the Jalgai sector of Kech district.

January 2023: Four security officials were killed in the Chukab sector of Panjgur district. Pakistan urged Iran to investigate, while the Iranian embassy in Islamabad condemned the attack.

September 2021: Cross-border firing from Iran resulted in the death of a Pakistani soldier, attributed to terrorists operating from Iran.

February 2021: Iranian soldiers entered Pakistani territory to rescue captured intelligence agents, claiming they were taken by terrorists.

April 20, 2019: Terrorists from the Raji Aajoi Sangar separatist group, based in Iran, attacked a bus in Balochistan, killing 14 people, including military personnel.

December 6, 2018: A suicide car bomb attack in Chabahar, Iran, killed four policemen. Iran accused “foreign-backed terrorists,” widely interpreted as an accusation against Pakistan.

October 16, 2018: Twelve Iranian security personnel were allegedly kidnapped on the border with Pakistan by Jaish al-Adl. Pakistan aided in securing the release of at least five of them.

April 17, 2018: Armed fighters attacked an Iranian border post in Mirjaveh, killing three Iranian security personnel.

June 22, 2017: Pakistan shot down an Iranian drone flying in Punjgur territory, marking the first time an Iranian drone was downed by Pakistan.

April 26, 2017: Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack in Mirjaveh, killing 10 Iranian border guards. Iranian media held the Pakistani government responsible for the attack.



Earlier Attacks:

Jaish al-Adl has a history of launching attacks against Iranian border guards since at least 2013, when it ambushed and killed 14 Iranian soldiers. In 2014, the group abducted at least five members of Iranian forces, and in December 2010, a suicide attack near a mosque in Chabahar claimed the lives of 41 people.

The recent missile attack underscores the volatile nature of the Pakistan-Iran border, marked by a series of violent incidents over the years. As both countries grapple with the fallout of the latest event, it remains crucial for diplomatic channels to address the root causes and work towards a more stable and peaceful coexistence along their shared border. The history of strained relations highlights the need for sustained efforts to prevent further escalation and promote regional stability.