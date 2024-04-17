Odisha: Support and Sympathy for Sudhir Dash in Ranpur

Bhubaneswar : Massive support and overwhelming sympathy are pouring in favour of the candidature of young, energetic and dynamic social activist and chartered Accountant Sudhir Dash in Ranpur Constituency. A native of Kankia village, Shri Dash is now all set to contest in ensuing odisha Legislative Assembly election from his home turf. The positive factors like being a fresher in politics having a brand new personality, super clean image and a proud son of the soil, who has achieved Himalayan glory in professional career as a C.A. in National Capital are all going heavily in favour of shri Dash. Accomplishing excellence simultaneously in Chartered Accountancy, tax litigation and social entrepreneurship speaks volumes of Sudhir’s scholastic brilliance. Coming from a lower middle class family having a humble rural background, Sudhir has the advantage of knowing the problems and issues of the locality and their possible solutions at ground zero level. Shri Dash’s father late lamented Gobinda Chandra Dash was a well known priest cum astrologer and had earned name and fame in Ranpur for his personalised religious services and spiritual practices. Banking on his father’s tremendous goodwill and huge popularity, Sudhir is now trying his luck in electoral politics.

Himself being a victim of poor elementary education system in his village, Shri Dash is determined to upgrade the academic infrastructures in Ranpur to World class level. Speaking to Media, Shri Dash has disclosed that he has already chalked out his agenda for the allround development of Ranpur. These include establishment of central and ideal schools having skill oriented curriculums, long term planning to prevent flood devastation, canals to be built to enhance irrigation capacity, all weather roads to be provided to each village, small and medium scale industries to be built to provide jobs to local unemployed youths, incentives to be provided for chicken, fish, goat, cow and flower farming, supplying electricity and drinking water to every household, ensuring substantial increase in the income of farmers by providing them modern farming equipments and establishment of cold storages in the area.

Shri Dash is currently engaged in helping rural youths to gain the right kind of skill for getting into the service markets. Sudhir aims at implementing his dream Project,”willing for skilling & village skilling campus programme” in Ranpur vigorously to ensure atleast one full time employment in each village.

Common voters of Ranpur are much hopeful that under the able and active stewardship of a visionary youth leader having positive mindset and pragmatic wisdom like Sudhir as their representative, the constituency will definitely attain the pinnacle of progress and prosperity. As per the latest observation of political analysts, with the widespread blessings and solid backings from young, educated, women, farmers and poor voters, Sudhir Dash’s prospect of sailing through the electoral battle in Ranpur and making his maiden entry into Odisha State Assembly has been becoming bright to brighter in every passing day.