Dalmia Bharat Foundation Organises a Free Eye Check-Up Camp

Bhubaneswar – Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL) in collaboration with Care Netram, an organization for vision care for the underprivileged, organized a free eye check-up camp at the Occupational Health Centre at Dalmia Cement’s Cuttack plant- Kapilas Cement Works (KCW), Odisha. The camp provided accessible and affordable vision care services benefitting 94 individuals from the periphery villages of Suniapada, Biswali, Kanpur, Kushapada, Garudagaon, Kanamira, Amiyajhari, Byree, Mania, Sapanpur, Barunia, and other KCW workers, employees and their families. During the check-up, spectacles were provided at subsidized rates to persons with refraction defects. Patients with conditions such as cataracts and retina abnormalities were counseled for further evaluation and referred for treatment in Bhubaneswar. Notably, four special cases were counseled for cataract operations free of cost at the affiliated hospital, Vision Care in Bhubaneswar.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Bhavesh Wala, Deputy Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-KCMW, stated, “At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed to making a positive difference in the communities we are a part of, ensuring sustainable development. By providing essential healthcare services and promoting preventive care, we aim to create a lasting impact on the well-being of the people of Odisha. We take pride in contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for all.”

The Occupational Health Centre at KCW, Cuttack has a dedicated medical team and essential facilities to cater to the healthcare needs of the community. Services provided include medical consultations, pharmacy services, and nursing care. In the past one year, the center has treated a total of 17,158 OPD patients, with over 2,400 patients hailing from nearby communities. The center also extends its services to patients outside its immediate vicinity, providing essential healthcare support. Furthermore, the center offers ambulance services and operates a mobile medical unit to ensure healthcare access reaches the needy. In the past year, another eye check-up camp was organized in collaboration with Melvin Jones Lions Eye Hospital.