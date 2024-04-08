Sudhir Dash Likely to contest in Ensuing Assembly Election from Ranpur seat in Nayagarh distirct

Bhubaneswar : Renowned Social Activist and Noted Chartered Accountant, Sudhir Dash is likely to contest in ensuing Assembly election. A native of Kankia village under Ranpur Block, Shri Dash is being considered as a candidate for Ranpur seat. Being fresh in politics having a clean image, brilliant professional career and technology savvy background, Shri Dash is fast becoming a hot favourite among local voters. Coming from an humble background of being the son of a priest in one of the remotest village of Odisha, Shri Dash has proven his mettle by emerging as a highly successful Chartered accountant in National Capital with sheer toil and talent. Because of his exemplary accomplishments, Shri Dash symbolises the progressive, positive and pragmatic new generation entrepreneur.It is widely expected that Sudhir’s sterling achievements shall play as catalysts to attract educated voters to support him.

Being a multi faceted personality, Sudhir Dash has been a noted lawyer, prominent Social Entrepreneur, prolific Industrial Consultant and an avid tax litigator. A highly recognised human being, Shri Dash has had the privilege of holding several positions of eminence with exceptional dignity. Currently he is the President of confederation of Industries and Professionals for promotion of Renewable Energy and clean Environment (CRESPAI), Founder Chairman of Roots of Odisha Foundation, Executive Member of Society for Ethical, Legal Actions and Reforms (SELAR) ,Founder Members of World Odisha Society and Odisha Positive.

CRESPAI has been organising Annual Green Urja Conclave under Shri Dash’s stewardship at New Delhi to promote green and clean energy. A prominent cycle enthusiast Sudhir has also been the Chief Organiser of annual Konark International Cyclothon (Tour de Kalinga) , where Professional Cyclists across the Globe go for pedalling from Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha to different parts of the Country with a message to protect and preserve the Environment.

Holder of an illustrious academic career, Shri Dash has the distinction of passing out B.Com from Utkal University and Graduation in law from prestigious M.S.Law College in Odisha and Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) New Delhi with flying colours. An extremely hard working, honest, dedicated, helpful, affable, responsible, punctual and trust worthy person having excellent organisational skill, exceptional grass root level working experience and extraordinary ability for formulating pro poor policies, political analysts observe that Shri Dash would be a huge asset for any Political Party, he opts to join.

A much decorated personality, Sudhir Dash has had the honour of receiving several prestigious awards for his spectacular contributions. These include Green Globe Saviours award from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Service Excellence Award at House of Commons in British Parliament, Prominent Consultant Honour for the year 2017 by CEO Magazine, Media Personality Award, Odisha Gaurav Award by His Excellency, Governor of Odisha and most recently Living Legend Award during Kalinga Literary Festival 2024.

Because of his dynamic personality, Achievers background and people friendly approach, pollsters predict that it will not at all be surprising if Sudhir Dash achieves victory in his maiden electoral attempt as a MLA Candidate from Ranpur constituency.