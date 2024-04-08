Yamaha Unveils Exciting Color and Graphics Updates Across Three Iconic Models

Bengaluru : India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in line with ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, today introduced interesting updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino and Ray ZR portfolios. These enhancements aim to rejuvenate the lineup, providing a burst of freshness and vitality, tailored to appeal to customers across India, especially the dynamic younger generation.

The company has unveiled the striking Cyber Green color option, enriching the palette of choices available to MT-15 aficionados. In addition, enthusiasts can also witness exciting graphical enhancements in the Cyan Storm DLX colour scheme. The company has also introduced the Hazard function in the MT-15 V2 DLX model, which is an important feature and can be used for indicating fellow riders to be cautious while riding. Amidst these updates, the existing favorites such as Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue and Metallic Black will continue to be available, ensuring customers have a wide range of options to suit their preferences.

The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is a dynamic streetfighter motorcycle with a powerful 155cc liquid cooled 4-valve engine that has made its mark in the Indian market. Delivering ample power and torque for a thrilling ride, the MT-15 V2 is equipped with advanced features like Traction Control System, Dual Channel ABS, Upside Down front forks, Aluminium Swingarm, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that ensures it offers superior handling and performance.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid lineup receives its own share of updates with the introduction of brand-new Cyan Blue, Matte Copper, Silver, Metallic White colour schemes for the Disc & Drum variant in addition to the existing Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic and Vivid Red options, offering customers an array of fresh choices for 2024. Additionally, the Drum Variant in Fascino gets an all-new Metallic Black shade. For the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model, Yamaha presents the captivating Cyan Blue color update for Disc & Drum variants, infusing a renewed sense of style and dynamism. Alongside this, the Metallic Black, Matte Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matte Blue colors remain available, ensuring continuity and variety for Ray ZR enthusiasts. Similarly, the Street Rally variant retains its distinct appeal with colors like Matte Copper, Matte Black, and Light Grey Vermillion.

Both the scooter models are powered by a BS VI OBD2 & E-20 fuel compliant, air-cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine with Hybrid Power Assist feature. It also has an “Automatic Stop & Start System” and “Smart Motor Generator” for fuel savings and quiet starts. Equipped with LED lights and a Digital Meter Console with Y-Connect Bluetooth, it is lightweight, easy to handle, and promises a modern riding experience.

These updates signify India Yamaha Motor’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By refreshing the lineup with vibrant and bold colors, Yamaha aims to captivate the younger GenZ customers while continuing to cater to the diverse tastes of riders across the nation. The Color and Graphics updates across the MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models reaffirm the company’s dedication to providing exciting and dynamic experiences on two wheels.