Bhubaneswar: Central Government given permission for Brutanga Irrigation Project in Nayagarh district of Odisha. The central government on Monday approved the diversion of 1524.17 hectares of forest land for the construction of the Brutanga irrigation project in Nayagarh district.

The authorization from the Ministry of Environment and Forests for non-forest use of 1524 hectares of forest land fulfils a 30-year dream, with 23,000 hectares of land set to be irrigated. This development will benefit the farmers and the general public of Daspalla and Nayagarh.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, during his recent visit to New Delhi.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Environment and Forests.