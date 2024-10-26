Priyanka Gandhi to Launch Campaign Across Wayanad’s 7 Assembly Segments from Oct 28

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch her election campaign as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for Wayanad on October 28. Her campaign will span all seven assembly segments of the constituency, covering areas in Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts.

On October 28, she will address meetings in Meenangadi (Sulthan Bathery) at noon, Panamaram (Mananthavady) at 3 pm, and Pozhuthana (Kalpetta) at 5 pm. The next day, October 29, she will campaign in Engapuzha (Thiruvambady) at 10 am, followed by a rally in Therattammal (Eranad) at 2 pm.

Wayanad has been a Congress stronghold since its formation in 2009, with significant support in Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery. While Mananthavady is held by CPI(M) leader OR Kelu, who underscores the CPM’s local influence, the IUML—an ally of Congress—holds sway in Eranad, represented by PK Basheer. Wandoor, in Malappuram, also remains a Congress base, solidifying the party’s standing in Wayanad amidst evolving local political dynamics.