Puri: Chariots of Holy Trinity reach Gundicha Temple. The chariots have now been parked at Saradha Bali in front of the temple.

The Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra first reached Gundicha temple followed by the Darpadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra and at the end, the Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath reached the Mausima temple. All three chariots of the Trinity are parked at Saradha Bali in front of Gundicha temple.

During the annual Rath Yatra, the three deities come out of the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath temple through a ceremonial procession for the much-awaited journey to Gundicha temple.