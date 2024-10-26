EAM Jaishankar Highlights Transformation of India’s Ties with West Asia Under PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the significant improvement in India’s relations with West Asian countries since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. Speaking at Flame University in Pune, he noted Modi’s historic 2015 visit to the UAE and highlighted India’s proactive diplomatic efforts.

Jaishankar pointed out that nations are reassessing their relationships with India amid China’s growing influence. He also discussed India’s support for the Maldives through special trade concessions and projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Regarding China, Jaishankar stated that the primary issues are disengagement and de-escalation, particularly following disturbances at the border since 2020. Negotiations are ongoing to address these concerns.