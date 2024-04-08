OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha BJP Leader Dilip Ray to Contest in 2024 Elections

By Odisha Diary bureau

In a significant development for senior Odisha BJP leader and former Union Minister Dilip Ray, the Delhi High Court has granted a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case. This ruling permits him to participate in the upcoming elections. Responding to Ray’s petition challenging a 2020 trial court order that convicted and sentenced

