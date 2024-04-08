Awinash Kumar Named Khurda SP, Sarthak Sarangi Appointed Berhampur SP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the appointment of Awinash Kumar as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Khurda. Additionally, Dr. Sarthak Sarangi has been posted as the SP of Berhampur. These appointments come after the ECI directed the Odisha Government to transfer former Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth and former Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. These transfers and new postings are part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to facilitate free and fair General and Assembly elections in the state.