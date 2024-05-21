NTPC Bongaigaon and Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club join hands to Enhance Educational Infrastructure and Community Empowerment

Furthermore, the presence of representatives from NTPC Bongaigaon’s HR and CSR department along with representatives from the ladies club extended their support, reaffirming the corporation’s dedication to societal welfare and community development. Their presence defines the collaborative spirit and shared vision of promoting educational excellence in the community.
In addition to the distribution of desk benches, Smt. Bindu Namboothiri led a program organized by the ladies club, wherein certificates were presented to 30 women from nearby villages who are undergoing sewing and tailoring classes facilitated by Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon. This initiative highlights the holistic approach towards community empowerment and skill development. In her address Smt. Bindu highlighted the fact that the club in the future should focus more on societal work and commit themselves to the overall development of the community.
Through these concerted efforts, NTPC Bongaigaon and Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club have not only addressed the immediate need for essential infrastructure in schools but have also demonstrated their unwavering commitment to nurturing educational growth and empowerment within the community. Such endeavors are instrumental in uplifting local communities and fostering a culture of learning and progress.