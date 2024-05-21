Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is likely to move initially north-eastwards & concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 25, 2024.

Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Mayurbhanj.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in one or two places over Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar. (The alert will remain valid from May 25 to 0830 hours of May 26).