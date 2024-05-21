Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik holds a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. Huge Crowd Turns Up To Greet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik As He Holds Second Roadshow In Bhubaneswar. BJD supremo held the roadshow from Punama Gate Flyover to near Ekamra Square. The roadshow touched different areas like Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli, Ekamra Square, BDA, Siripur Square, Sundarpada Hata, Pakhriput Square, Prameya Square, Siripur Chhak, Ganga Nagar Square, Rajendra Vihar near Ekamra Square.

During his roadshow, Patnaik addressed to the people at different places and appealed the people to vote for Bhubaneswar MP candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA candidate Ashok Panda.