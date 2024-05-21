Phase 5 of General Election 2024 records Voter Turnout of 60.09% at 11:30 pm on 20th May: Election Commission of India

New Delhi: Election Commission of India tweets, “Phase 5 of General Election 2024 records Voter Turnout of 60.09% at 11:30 pm on 20th May.”

Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59%, marking a significant milestone. West Bengal led the turnout with 73.06%, while Mumbai and Maharashtra saw lower turnouts at 49.69% and 54.33% respectively. The overall voter turnout across the 49 seats was reported at 59.93%. The elections were marked by a mix of high and low turnouts across different states and constituencies.

