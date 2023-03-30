Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan & Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnab flags off Bhadrak-Nyagarh Town MEMU train; long standing demand of Bhadrak and Nayagarh people finally fulfilled

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfills what he says while flagging off the Bhadrak-Nyagarh Town MEMU train along with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnab at Cuttack Railway Station on Thursday.

Pradhan said that the long-standing demands of the people of Bhadrak and Nayagarh have been fulfilled by the launch of this train. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Union Railway Minister for showing their commitment to the development of Odisha and above all by approving this railway project on the request of Dhamnagar youth MLA Suraj Suryavanshi. This new train will provide better railway infrastructure and convenience opportunities to local citizens.

Modi does what he says. Railway grants to Odisha have increased under the Modi government. For the first time, 57 railway stations of Odisha will be renovated. Passenger facilities are given importance in the state. The stations of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore are national level stations, said Pradhan.

In the coming days, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stations are thought to be international stations. Bande Bharat train is going to run in Odisha very soon. Pradhan expressed the opinion that with the blessings of the Lord, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the advice of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnab will move the train of progress in Odisha and Odisha will have a great contribution to the country’s economy.