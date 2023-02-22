“Youth have been the drivers of growth and the nation builders throughout the entire history of India”, said Ms. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports while addressing the participants in the brainstorming workshop, today, at Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi. The workshop was a part of the activities of the Y20 engagement group under the overall framework of G20.

Sharing her thoughts with the youth present in the session, the secretary said our freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad who had been known as the youth icons had started their political and social activism in their twenties. She opined that the department of Youth Affairs wishes to craft a dialogue with youth, design government policies that empower youth. For this, the department seeks the ideas of young people on how to craft a better future and a better society.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Meeta said that India’s G20 Presidency at Y20 engagement group is a great opportunity for the youth to come forward with their ideas which can be compiled and further up scaled. She said that given the complexity and diversity of our country all of these ideas may not be feasible but certainly the ones that are doable will get implemented.

The Secretary said that Indian government has put in place the policies that create opportunities for economic growth like a single GST regime, better infrastructure etc. She said that these policies are merely opportunities and in order for them to create a developed India it is not enough that a few brilliant intellectuals come together, but it also requires that people embrace and adopt them.

Concluding her address, she opined that SRCC is one of the leading learning institutions in the country and we believe that its young community would lead to a much better society which will lead to a better tomorrow.

Also present in the session were Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal SRCC, Dr. Mallika Kumar, Founder & Coordinator, OIP – SRCC and Prof. Chander Shekhar, Chairperson, International Relations.

The workshop was organised by Deptt of Youth Affairs of M/o Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with OIP-SRCC as part of Youth20 engagement group activities of G20.