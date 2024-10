Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana crossed the north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara during 0130-0330 hrs IST today as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph

Landfall process continues and the rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for next 2-3 hours.