Bhubaneswar : In a major boost to healthcare across #Odisha, the State Govt has approved transformation of 147 health facilities as #AmaHospital under the #5T initiative.

The scheme will be implemented in phases & funds for the projects will be provided out of State Budget.

While, the first phase will be completed across the State by October 2023.

The transformation of the selected hospitals will be done through a District level Committee headed by the District Collectors & DMs.