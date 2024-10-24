NTPC – H1 FY25 Unaudited Results; PAT up 15% (Standalone) & 13% (Consolidated)

New Delhi: The Country’s largest power generator, NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of more than 76 GW, declared unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half-Year ending September 30th on 24 October 2024.

NTPC Group generated 220 Billion Units in H1 FY25 as compared to 212 Billion Units in H1 FY24. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in H1 FY25 is 186 billion Units as compared to 179 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 76.31% as against the National Average of 70.63 % during H1 FY25.

On a standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for H1 FY25 is ₹ 86,298 crore as against the corresponding previous period’s total income of ₹ 81,199 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY25 is ₹ 9,160 crore as against ₹ 7,951 crore in H1 FY24, registering an increase of 15.20%.

On a consolidated basis, the group’s Total Income for H1 FY25 is ₹ 94,179 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 88,775 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for H1 FY25 is ₹ 10,886 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of ₹ 9,634 crore, registering an increase of 13%.

The Board of Directors has approved the First interim dividend for FY25 @ 25 % of paid-up share capital i.e., ₹2.50 per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each.