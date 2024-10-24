Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed Next Chief Justice of India, to Take Oath on Nov 11

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India. His oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for November 11, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who will step down upon reaching the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud assumed the role of CJI on November 8, 2022. Justice Khanna’s tenure as the Chief Justice will extend just beyond six months, concluding on May 13, 2025.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024,” Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.