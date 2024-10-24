Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Reviews Preparedness for Cyclone Dana, Emphasises ‘Zero Casualty’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today discussed the progress of cyclone preparedness with District Collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balswar, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda and Jajpur at Lok Seva Bhawan.

After the review, the Chief Minister told the media that 1,653 villages, 9 towns and 26 wards of 38 blocks of 11 districts are likely to be affected by this cyclone. A total of 3,62,000 people are targeted to be relocated from slums and vulnerable areas.

The Chief Minister said that more than 3 lakh people have been safely shifted to the cyclone shelters by 11 am today. He said that 100 per cent evacuation is expected to be achieved in a few hours. He said that 2,338 pregnant women have been safely shifted to hospitals and maternity homes from the areas likely to be affected by the severe cyclone.