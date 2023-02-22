Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) to be held from 23-25 February 2023 in Pune

The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the Ministry’s annual flagship event on Geoeconomics, co-hosted in collaboration with Pune International Centre.

2. ​The 7th edition of the AED will be held from 23-25 February 2023 in Pune. The principal theme for the Dialogue is ‘Asia and the Emerging World Order’. The Dialogue will also discuss themes such as Global Growth Prospects; How the Global South Will Shape the G20 Agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting Climate Targets: The Road Ahead.

3. ​The Inaugural Session of the Dialogue would be a conversation between Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, H.E Mr. Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance, Royal Government of Bhutan and H.E Mr. Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance, Maldives.

4. ​More than 44 speakers from various countries including Brazil, USA, UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico will be participating in this Dialogue. A large number of participants would be joining the conversations through the AED’s website and digital platforms.

5. For more information on AED – 2023, please visit – https://puneinternationalcentre.org/asia-economic-dialogue-2023/