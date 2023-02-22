Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) to be held from 23-25 February 2023 in Pune

The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the Ministry’s annual flagship event on Geoeconomics, co-hosted in collaboration with Pune International Centre.
2. The 7th edition of the AED will be held from 23-25 February 2023 in Pune. The principal theme for the Dialogue is ‘Asia and the Emerging World Order’. The Dialogue will also discuss themes such as Global Growth Prospects; How the Global South Will Shape the G20 Agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting Climate Targets: The Road Ahead.
3. The Inaugural Session of the Dialogue would be a conversation between Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, H.E Mr. Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance, Royal Government of Bhutan and H.E Mr. Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance, Maldives.
4. More than 44 speakers from various countries including Brazil, USA, UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico will be participating in this Dialogue. A large number of participants would be joining the conversations through the AED’s website and digital platforms.
5. For more information on AED – 2023, please visit – https://puneinternationalcentre.org/asia-economic-dialogue-2023/