Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Opens Applications for 2024 Sports Awards

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance of sportsperson; Arjuna Award (Lifetime) has been introduced and will be given for life time contribution to sports development; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar (RKPP) is given to the Corporate entity (Public/Private), Non-Governmental organizations (NGOs) who have played a visible role in the promotion and development of sports in the country and Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy will be given to university for overall top performance in Khelo India University Games.

The various schemes for Sports awards have been rationalized wherein Arjuna Award (Lifetime) has been introduced in place of Dhyan Chand Award. To recognize the efforts of coaches at grassroots /development level, they are now eligible for the Dronacharya Award. Further, to recognize the Khelo India scheme, the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy will be given to the University for Overall Top Performance in Khelo India University Games. The copy of latest schemes may be seen on the Ministry’s website www.yas.nic.in.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India invites applications for Sports Awards each year. The notifications inviting applications for these sports awards for the year 2024 have been uploaded on the website www.yas.nic.in.