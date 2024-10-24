NESTS organized ‘EMRS Principals’ Conclave on Effective Management of EMRSs

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) successfully organized the “EMRS Principals’ Conclave on Effective Management of Schools”. The event, which marked a first-of-its-kind initiative focused on tribal education, brought together Principals and In-charge Principals from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the nation to discuss and strategize effective school management. Shri Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, Commissioner NESTS, initiated the discussions and explained the concept behind organizing this conclave.

Chief Guest Shri Vibhu Nayar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI, in his keynote address, emphasized the critical role that Principals play in enhancing tribal education in EMRSs through effective management practices. He encouraged participants to embrace innovative strategies to improve the performance of EMRSs and serve the tribal communities effectively.

Over two days, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on crucial topics such as Academic Initiatives, Mental Health and Well-being, Safety Measures, CBSE Affiliation Processes, Financial Management, Procurement, and HR matters. Distinguished speakers from organizations like CBSE, UNICEF, NVS, and NCERT provided valuable insights and strategies to enhance the management of EMRSs. Each session included an open forum where representatives shared common challenges, developing collaborative problem-solving and enriching knowledge sharing, ultimately enhancing the conclave’s effectiveness.

The conclave provided a valuable platform for Principals and In-charge Principals to enhance their functional knowledge in resource management, leadership development, and the creation of conducive learning environment in EMRSs. Principals departed the event equipped with practical tools and strategies aimed at improving the educational experience for tribal students.

This initiative by NESTS manifests its commitment of ‘Tribal Transformation Through Education’ and is expected to have a lasting positive impact on the management of EMRSs across the country.