Cyclone ‘Dana’, 345 pregnant women were shifted to hospitals in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: As many as 345 pregnant women in Jagatsinghpur district were shifted to nearby hospitals by Thursday evening because of cyclone Dana, inching close to a landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamar on the Odisha coast.

Official sources informed that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting in digital mode with the district collector and other cyclone stakeholders working for Jagatsinghpur on Thursday afternoon. Briefing cyclone arrangements and preventive measures to Chief Minister Majhi collector J Sonal revealed that the shifting process of the expectant mothers started from Wednesday by the Accredited Social Health Workers [ASHA] and health staff, following the bid total 345 pregnant women have shifted to hospitals, more pregnant would be shifted before the cyclone makes landfall.

Collector Sonal informed at the digital meeting that the health department had begun the exercise to shift women, in the advanced stage of their pregnancies and nearing delivery dates, the ASHA workers in villages who identified the women who were due to deliver by October 23- 30, they made one to one contact them and convinced the women to shift either hospitals or cyclone shelters for smooth deliver.

In some cases the administration had sent women cops to convince the pregnant women to shift to safer locations during cyclones while most of them were moved to the district headquarters hospital, nearby CHCs, PHCs, and cyclone shelters, some opted for private hospitals. Collector Sonal informed the chief minister. [Ends]