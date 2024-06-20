Young Boys Compete in All India Open Selection Rally at Khadki’s Bombay Engineer Group & Centre for Sports Company Admission

Boys Sports Company, Bombay Engineer Group & Centre, Khadki, Pune-03 will be conducting for open Induction Rally for selection of young sportsmen as Sports Cadets in to BSC, BEG (K) wef24 Jun 2024 to 27 Jun 2024. Induction Rally will be conducted to selected candidates in Gymnastics, Basketball and Rowing sports disciplines at BEG & Centre, Khadki, Pune-03.

Eligibility Criteria.

(a) Age . Between 08-14 years of age as on 24 Jun 2024.

(The candidates born between 24 Jun 2010 and 24 Jun 2016).

(b) The below mentioned height and weight criteria is applicable for BSC enrolment: –

Ser Age at entry level Age (Yrs) Height (Cms) Weight (a) 08-14 years 08 134 29 09 139 31 10 143 34 11 150 37 12 153 40 13 155 42 14 160 47

(c) Education . Minimum class 4th std pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

(c) Medical Fitness . Medical fitness of candidate will be ascertained by Medical Officer and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

(d) Candidates will deposit their certificates of Medals/participation in Sub Jr/Jr National Inter School State level championships.

(e) Due to limited vacancies, priorities will be given to medal winners at District/State/National/International level.

(f) Candidates bearing any type of Permanent Tattoo on any part of their body will NOT be selected.

Documents . The candidates must be in possession of following documents at the time of selection trials:-

(a) Original Copy of Birth Certificate issued only by Municipal Corporation/Register of the births and deaths.

(b) Original copy of Caste Certificate.

(c) Original copy of Education Certificate / Mark Sheet issued by Principal of the school.

(d) Original Certificate of Character Certificate from the Gram Pradhan/ School.

(e) Original copy of Residential / Domical Certificate (issued by Tehsildar/SDM).

(f) Ten latest colour photos.

(g) Original copy of Sports participation certificate in district level and above if any.

(h) Original copy of Aadhar Card.

(j) Character Certificate.

Note . Original to be shown and one CTC to be deposited with the application form.

Candidates will carry their personal sports kit for performing in respective discipline.

Boarding and Lodging . Candidates are required to appear in the selection rally at their own expenses. Boarding, Lodging and Transportation arrangements will be made by parents/guardians arriving for Induction Rally.

Medical Aid . Immediate medical Aid will available at the venue. However, Boys sports Company, BEG & Centre does not hold any responsibility for any injury occurring to the candidates during selection trails/tests.

Selection . The selection process will be conducted in a progressive manner spread over four days. Candidates not found eligible/suitable at any stage will be asked to leave and not permitted to participate in the subsequent stages of selection trial.

Medal winners at District/State/National/International level candidates will have priority over other candidates due to limited vacancies.

The final selection of the candidates will be after approval by Sports Authority of India/Army Headquarters. Final selection may take three to six months; exact dates will be intimated later. Candidates will be required to join BSC, BEG & Centre, Kirkee, Pune.

In organizational interest, the candidates selected may be shifted to another BSC.

Candidates who are finally selected but are found to have furnished wrong information/ concealed facts/not showing progress in respective discipline or are involved in indiscipline, will be weeded out. The cost of training will be required to be reimbursed by the parents/guardians. An “ Undertaking Certificate ” and “ Affidavit ” to this effect will be obtained from the parents/guardians before admission of the Boy at this BSC.

Certain documentation to be done at the time of final entry will be intimated subsequently.

Post Selection .

The following will be provided free to the Sports Cadets at BSC :-

(a) Boarding & Lodging and Sports Kit.

(b) Free education till “Xth”.

(c) Will be enrolled in the Army if found fit in all respects as per laid down standard.

(d) Coaching in respective Sports Discipline.

Further details if any be obtained by contacting following :-

(a) Rowing Coach – Sub Yasin Khan – 8793328436

Sub Surjit Singh – 8198008041

(b) Gymnastic Coach – Hav Surajit Pal – 9049947334

(c) Basket Ball – Sub Sambhaji Kadam – 7798777899

(d) Coy Sub – Sub Sambhaji Kadam – 7798777899