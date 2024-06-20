Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth visits INS Rajali to review operational preparedness of the station

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth visited Indian Naval Air Station, Rajali located near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on June 20, 2024, and reviewed the operational preparedness of the station. During the visit, he was briefed on the ongoing & future maritime operations and infrastructure development of the station. He also interacted with the men & women of the station and appreciated their contribution towards ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

INS Rajali was commissioned on March 11, 1992. It was named as ‘Rajali’, named after an aggressive bird of the Hawk family, predominant in the Tamil Nadu coastal belt. The air station is spread over 2,200 acres and is located 80 kms west from Chennai.

Today, INS Rajali is the most modern and largest Naval Air Station, with a garrison strength of 4,700 personnel which functions under the Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command. It contributes towards two very distinct tasks -Operations and Training.